Primetime Ratings: ‘Dovekeepers’ Dips in Second Night

CBS aired the back-half of its two-part miniseries The Dovekeepers on Wednesday, which dipped a tenth from Tuesday to a 0.9 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The two-hour episode also shed nearly 3 million total viewers from Tuesday. Earlier, Survivor lost 9% to a 2.1. CBS finished in fourth Wednesday with an overall 1.3 rating/4 share.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.9/7. The Middle fell 11% to a 1.7 and The Goldbergs dipped 10% to a 1.9. Modern Family was even with a 2.9, while Black-ish rose 14% to a 2.4. Nashville fell 7% to a 1.3.

But Fox led the night among total viewers with 8.4 million. American Idol drew a 1.7 rating in the demo, even with last week.

NBC’s Mysteries of Laura remained even with last week’s series-low 1.0 rating, while Law & Order: SVU rose 15% to a 1.5 and Chicago P.D. improved 7% to a 1.6. NBC finished in third with a 1.4/5.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.7/2. Arrow lost 20% from last week to a 0.8 and Supernatural was down a tenth to a 0.6 rating.