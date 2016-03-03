Primetime Ratings: Double 'Real O’Neals' Debut Decent

Two airings of ABC comedy The Real O’Neals, on either side of Wednesday staple Modern Family, rated a 1.8 and a 1.9 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights. But ABC trailed CBS for the night’s win. CBS showed a 1.8/6, just ahead of ABC’s 1.7/6, and NBC’s 1.4/5, Fox’s 1.0/3 and The CW’s 0.3/1.

Survivor went up 10% to 2.2 on CBS, then Criminal Minds grew 6% to 1.9, and CSI: Cyber a 1.2, up 33% from its last airing.

ABC’s The Goldbergs did a 2.0, up 5%, Modern Family grew 4% to 2.6, and drama American Crime slid 11% to 0.8.

Over NBC’s way, The Mysteries of Laura grew 20% to 1.2, then Law & Order: SVU ticked up 7% to 1.6, and Chicago P.D. was down a tenth at 1.5.

American Idol did not air in its usual Wednesday slot. Fox returned Rosewood at 0.9, well below its Empire lead-in performance in the fall, and Hell’s Kitchen at 1.0, down 23% from last week.

The CW aired Greatest Animal Commercials Countdown at 0.3, then a repeat of Mad TV 20th Anniversary Reunion.