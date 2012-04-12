Primetime Ratings: 'Don't Trust the B----' Premieres Solid as ABC Returns Steady Wednesday Lineup

Fox won Wednesday night as American Idol remained steady, giving the network an overall 4.9

rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC premiered its new comedy Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 to a solid 2.9, on par with what

Happy Endings had been averaging in

the same timeslot, and up over what last week's Happy Endings posted (1.7). Its lead-in, Modern Family, returned down 9% from its last new episode on March

14, to a 4.1. The network also brought back The

Middle and Suburgatory from their

last originals in mid-March to a steady 2.1 each. A special Revenge episode looking back at the

season earned a 1.6. ABC placed third with an overall 2.4/7.

NBC saw double-digit drops across its lineup, placing fourth

with an overall 1.1/3. Betty White's Off

Their Rockers was down 11% to a 1.6. Best

Friends Forever tumbled 25% to a 0.9. Rock

Centerwith Brian Williams, in a

new timeslot at 9 p.m., was down 25% from last week's 10 p.m. episode to a 0.6.

Law & Order: SVU returned from a

six-week hiatus steady at a 1.6.

CBS was second with an overall 2.6/7. Survivor slipped 7% to a 2.6. Criminal

Minds was flat at a 3.0, followed by CSI,

which fell 21% to a 2.3.

The CW's America's

Next Top Model took the biggest hit, dropping 43% to a 0.4. The network

placed an overall 0.4/1.