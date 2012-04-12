Primetime Ratings: 'Don't Trust the B----' Premieres Solid as ABC Returns Steady Wednesday Lineup
Fox won Wednesday night as American Idol remained steady, giving the network an overall 4.9
rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
ABC premiered its new comedy Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 to a solid 2.9, on par with what
Happy Endings had been averaging in
the same timeslot, and up over what last week's Happy Endings posted (1.7). Its lead-in, Modern Family, returned down 9% from its last new episode on March
14, to a 4.1. The network also brought back The
Middle and Suburgatory from their
last originals in mid-March to a steady 2.1 each. A special Revenge episode looking back at the
season earned a 1.6. ABC placed third with an overall 2.4/7.
NBC saw double-digit drops across its lineup, placing fourth
with an overall 1.1/3. Betty White's Off
Their Rockers was down 11% to a 1.6. Best
Friends Forever tumbled 25% to a 0.9. Rock
Centerwith Brian Williams, in a
new timeslot at 9 p.m., was down 25% from last week's 10 p.m. episode to a 0.6.
Law & Order: SVU returned from a
six-week hiatus steady at a 1.6.
CBS was second with an overall 2.6/7. Survivor slipped 7% to a 2.6. Criminal
Minds was flat at a 3.0, followed by CSI,
which fell 21% to a 2.3.
The CW's America's
Next Top Model took the biggest hit, dropping 43% to a 0.4. The network
placed an overall 0.4/1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.