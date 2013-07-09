Primetime Ratings: 'Dome' Mostly Steady as CBS Splits With ABC

CBS' Under the Dome remained strong in its third week

with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, down a tenth from last week, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS tied with ABC for first on Monday with a 1.7

rating/5 share, although CBS had more overall viewers.





ABC's The Bachelorette rose 6% to a 1.9 and Mistresses

improved 9% to a 1.2.





NBC's new competition series Get Out Alive With Bear

Grylls premiered to a modest 1.4 rating and 4.2 million total viewers at 9

p.m., while Siberia shed 9% from last week's premiere to a 1.0. Earlier,

American Ninja Warrior lost 6% to a 1.6. NBC finished in third place

with a 1.3/4.





Fox and The CW aired repeats.