Primetime Ratings: Disney Special Drives ABC

ABC seized the Sunday ratings crown with a 1.5 score in 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. NBC was runner-up at 1.2/4, then CBS at 1.1/3 and Fox at 1.0/3.

For ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos scored a 1.3, then The Wonderful World of Disney: Disneyland at 60 special a 1.8, and Shark Tank a flat 1.2.

NBC aired a two-hour Dateline at 1.2, then the special Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows at 1.3.

CBS had 60 Minutes at 1.1, then Madam Secretary at 1.2, The Good Wife at 1.0 and CSI: Cyber at 0.9.; all were flat with their last airings.

On Fox, Bob’s Burgers rated a 1.1 and The Simpsons a 1.4, then Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life at 0.8. Family Guy rated a 1.3 and Bordertown a 0.7. The shows were down from their last airing, when they received a substantial boost from an NFL playoff game.