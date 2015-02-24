Primetime Ratings: Despite ‘Voice’ Lead In, ‘Night Shift’ Returns Steady

NBC’s medical drama The Night Shift did not get a ratings bump despite being moved up from the summer and airing out of the new cycle premiere of The Voice.

The Night Shift drew a 1.5 rating with adults 18-49 and just 5.5 million total viewers, both of which were down from the show’s debut last summer, when viewing levels are typically lower (though it had a decent-sized lead in with the premiere of America's Got Talent). Earlier, The Voice returned with original coach Christina Aguilera to a 4.0 rating in the demo, on par with last fall’s debut but down 15% from last February’s spring cycle premiere.

NBC won the night with an overall 3.1 rating/9 share.

ABC’s The Bachelor was even with last week’s 2.6, while Castle rose a tenth to a 1.7. ABC was in second with a 2.3/7.

CBS edged out Fox for third with a 1.9/5. 2 Broke Girls was down a tenth to a 2.1, while Mike & Molly fell two tenths to a 2.0. Scorpion was down 9% to a 2.1 and NCIS: LA dipped 6% to a 1.6.

Fox, which finished with a 1.8/5, saw Gotham rise 5% to a 2.2. Sleepy Hollow ended its second season with a 1.4, even with last week but down a full point from the show’s finale last year.

The CW aired the first annual The World Dog Awards for a 0.3 rating.