PrimetimeRatings: Despite Rout, MLB All-Star Game Up From 2011

Fox was able to

win Tuesday night with its coverage of the 2012 MLB All-Star Game, which,

despite the National League's 8-0 rout of the American League, was up 3% over

last year's game with a 8.1 overnight rating. The game averaged 10.9 million total viewers (slightly down from year's 11 million) but reached 27.7 million viewers, up 7%. The Midsummer Classic also earned a 3.2 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research, up a tenth from 2011.

NBC's America's

Got Talent and Love in the Wild were both up from last week's lows. AGT

was up 17% to a 2.7 and Love in the Wild improved 8% to a 1.3. The

network finished with an overall 2.2/7, good enough for second place.

ABC finished in

third with a 1.3/4. The network debuted two new shows, with two episodes of Trust Us With

Your Life premiering to a 1.1 at both 9 and 9:30 p.m. The ABC News special NY

Med drew a 1.2 at 10 p.m. Earlier, Wipeout was down 22% to a 1.4.

CBS (1.1/3) and

The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.