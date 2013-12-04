Primetime Ratings: Despite Repeats, CBS Leads Tuesday in Total Viewers

Despite airing all repeats, CBS was able to finish second in the adults 18-49 demo with a 1.4 rating/4 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network led among total viewers with 10.1 million.

NBC won in the demo with a 2.6/7. The Biggest Loser was even with last week at 2.0, while The Voice improved 10% to a 3.3 and Chicago Fire rose 10% to a 2.3.

Fox was in third with a 1.3/4. Dads rose two tenths to a 1.4 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine upticked a tenth to a 1.6. Following a repeat New Girl, Mindy Project dipped two tenths to a 1.2.

ABC tied The CW with a 1.1/3. The Goldbergs drew a 1.4, down 18% from its last original, and Trophy Wife dipped a tenth to a 1.1. What Would You Do premiered to a 1.0, down a tenth from the 1.1 its summer finale earned.

On the CW, The Originals and Supernatural both matched last week's 1.1 rating with 18-49. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Originals was also even with a 1.0 and Supernatural rose 38% to a 1.1.