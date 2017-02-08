Primetime Ratings: Despite Dip, ‘This Is Us’ Leads NBC to Win

NBC topped all broadcasters Tuesday in primetime with a 1.8 rating/7 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Wall slipped a tenth from last week to a 1.4. This Is Us and Chicago Fire both dropped three tenths to 2.5 and 1.5, respectively.

CBS followed with a 1.3/5. NCIS lost two tenths for a 1.7. Bull was flat at a 1.3. NCIS: New Orleans shaved off a tenth for a 1.0.

ABC came in third with a 1.1/4. The Middle fell two tenths to a 1.5, while American Housewife and Fresh Off the Boat were flat at 1.5 and 1.2. The Real O’Neals and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. each rose a tenth to a 0.9 and 0.7.

The CW finished in fourth with a 0.9/3. The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow were even at 1.1 and 0.7, respectively.

Fox finished in fifth with a 0.8/3. New Girl scored a 0.9, while fellow comedy The Mick dropped two tenths to a 0.9. Bones slid a tenth as well to a 0.7.

Spanish-language broadcasters Univision and Telemundo both scored 0.6/2s.