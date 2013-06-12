Primetime Ratings: Despite Blowout, NBA Finals Steady for ABC
ABC easily won Tuesday night in the ratings race with an
overall 4.2 rating/13 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.
Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals (which ran until 11:38 p.m.) was mostly steady with Sunday's Game 2,
despite featuring the third-largest margin of victory in Finals history. The game matched Sunday's rating of 5.8, but fell 3% with total viewers to 14.1 million. Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night drew a 1.1 and Kia
NBA Countdown garnered a 1.9.
NBC came in second with a 2.9/9 (first
with total viewers). America's Got Talent was down a tenth from last
week's premiere with a 3.0 and The Voice fell 6% to a 2.9.
Fox was in third as So You Think You Can Dance was even with last week's 1.7 rating.
CBS' Brooklyn DA fell a tenth to a 0.6. CBS finished
in fourth with a 0.9/3.
The CW aired repeats.
