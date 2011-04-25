Primetime Ratings: 'Desperate Housewives,' 'Extreme Makeover' Rebound to Give ABC Win

ABC

took the ratings victory Sunday with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was up 16% from its premiere to post a 2.2 and Desperate Housewives rebounded from last week's series low to post a 2.9, a 7% increase. Brothers & Sisters also improved by two tenths for a 1.9.

NBC came in second with a 2.0/6, and was the only other network to air its normal Sunday lineup. America's Next Great Restaurant spent another week with a 1.2, but Celebrity Apprentice was up 12% to a 2.9 for the 9-11 p.m. slot.

In third was CBS at 1.7/5. Except for The Amazing Race

- which was up two tenths to 2.5 - the network scrapped its Sunday

lineup this week, instead airing the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie Beyond the Blackboard, which was a considerable decrease in the ratings. Beyond the Blackboard netted a 1.3 for the 9-11 p.m. hour.

Fox also chose to shelve its Sunday programming, choosing to broadcast The Simpsons Movie instead. The network had a 1.2/4 overall in the demo.