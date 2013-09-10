Primetime Ratings: Decent Start for NBC's 'Million Second Quiz'

NBC debuted its two-week interactive quiz show, The Million Second Quiz Monday to a 1.7 rating with adults 18-49 and 6.5 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MSQ won the 8 p.m. hour for NBC, going against mostly repeats and the back end of the men's U.S. Open tennis final on CBS.

American Ninja Warrior fell 11% to a 1.6, while Siberia rose a tenth to a 0.7. NBC took third for the night with an overall 1.3 rating/4 share.

CBS split with ABC to win the night with a 1.4/4, althought its lineup was skewed due to the U.S. Open tennis final match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The match offset the net's lineup by roughly 30 minutes, pushing Under the Dome to 10:30 p.m., where it drew a 2.1 in that half-hour slot. Final numbers will be released later Tuesday.

The season finale of ABC's Mistresses was even with last week's series-high 1.4, and also reached a series best among total viewership with 4.997 million viewers.

The CW's (0.2/1) Breaking Pointe was even with another 0.2.

Fox aired repeats.