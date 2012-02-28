Primetime Ratings: Daytona 500 Drives Fox to Monday Win

Due to a rain

delay, Fox's coverage of the Daytona 500 was pushed to Monday night, bumping

its regular lineup for a week. The net was able to inch by NBC for the win with

an overall 4.5 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Those numbers reflect only from 8-11

p.m.; the race went well past midnight ET. (As with live

events, ratings are subject to higher-than-normal adjustments)

NBC was right

behind with a 4.4/11, as each net suffered from the increased competition. The

Voice was down 10% from last week to a 5.4, while Smash was one of

the few series show improvement, rising up a tenth to a 2.4.

CBS was in third

with a 3.1/8, as much of its lineup was down to season/series lows. Mike

& Molly and HawaiiFive-0 were both down to

season lows at 2.9 and 2.5, respectively. Two and a Half Men was down

14% to a series-low 3.6; freshman comedy 2 Broke Girls was down 8% to a

3.7, its lowest rating so far. How I Met Your Mother was also down 5% to

a 3.6.

ABC drew an

overall 2.4/6, and actually showed improvement across its Monday lineup. The

Bachelor was up 4% to a 2.6 and Castle went up 5% to a 2.5.

The CW rounded out

the evening with an overall 0.5/1. Gossip Girl was steady in A18-49 with

another 0.5 and up 40% in A18-34 with a 0.7. Hart of Dixie drew a 0.5 in

A18-49 and 0.6 in A18-34.