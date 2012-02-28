Primetime Ratings: Daytona 500 Drives Fox to Monday Win
Due to a rain
delay, Fox's coverage of the Daytona 500 was pushed to Monday night, bumping
its regular lineup for a week. The net was able to inch by NBC for the win with
an overall 4.5 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. Those numbers reflect only from 8-11
p.m.; the race went well past midnight ET. (As with live
events, ratings are subject to higher-than-normal adjustments)
NBC was right
behind with a 4.4/11, as each net suffered from the increased competition. The
Voice was down 10% from last week to a 5.4, while Smash was one of
the few series show improvement, rising up a tenth to a 2.4.
CBS was in third
with a 3.1/8, as much of its lineup was down to season/series lows. Mike
& Molly and HawaiiFive-0 were both down to
season lows at 2.9 and 2.5, respectively. Two and a Half Men was down
14% to a series-low 3.6; freshman comedy 2 Broke Girls was down 8% to a
3.7, its lowest rating so far. How I Met Your Mother was also down 5% to
a 3.6.
ABC drew an
overall 2.4/6, and actually showed improvement across its Monday lineup. The
Bachelor was up 4% to a 2.6 and Castle went up 5% to a 2.5.
The CW rounded out
the evening with an overall 0.5/1. Gossip Girl was steady in A18-49 with
another 0.5 and up 40% in A18-34 with a 0.7. Hart of Dixie drew a 0.5 in
A18-49 and 0.6 in A18-34.
