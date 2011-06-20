Primetime Ratings: Daytime Emmys Down, Miss USA Pageant Gives NBC Win

NBC

took home the Sunday ratings victory with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share

in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Miss USA Pageant

was up 57% last year, earning a 2.2 rating for the 9-11 p.m. slot (last

year's broadcast aired from 7-9 p.m.). It should be noted that the U.S.

Open Golf Championship Final Round overran some into the primetime

hours.

CBS saw its broadcast of the 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

slip from last year's big boost. This year's telecast, which aired

from 8-10 p.m. drew a 0.8 rating, down 27% from last year's 1.1, which

aired from 9-11 p.m. The broadcast averaged 5.35 million total viewers,

down 4%. The network had an overall 0.7/2.

Fox (1.3/4) and ABC (0.7/2) aired repeats.