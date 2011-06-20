Primetime Ratings: Daytime Emmys Down, Miss USA Pageant Gives NBC Win
NBC
took home the Sunday ratings victory with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share
in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Miss USA Pageant
was up 57% last year, earning a 2.2 rating for the 9-11 p.m. slot (last
year's broadcast aired from 7-9 p.m.). It should be noted that the U.S.
Open Golf Championship Final Round overran some into the primetime
hours.
CBS saw its broadcast of the 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
slip from last year's big boost. This year's telecast, which aired
from 8-10 p.m. drew a 0.8 rating, down 27% from last year's 1.1, which
aired from 9-11 p.m. The broadcast averaged 5.35 million total viewers,
down 4%. The network had an overall 0.7/2.
Fox (1.3/4) and ABC (0.7/2) aired repeats.
