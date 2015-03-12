Primetime Ratings: Daylight Saving No Match for ‘Empire’

Empire took on its toughest challenge yet, Daylight Saving, yet still managed to post its ninth straight week of viewer growth, drawing 14.7 million on Wednesday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

For only the second time, Empire posted a week-over-week decline among the adults 18-49 demo, dropping a tenth from last week’s preliminary numbers to a 5.6 rating (the show has gone up a tenth in the nationals most weeks). Among total viewers, Empire still has yet to experience a week-over-week decline.

American Idol rose two tenths to a 2.3, as Fox easily led the night with an overall 4.0 rating/13 share.

CBS’ CSI: Cyber held on to its premiere rating with another 1.8 at 10 p.m., though it took a small dip among total viewers, dipping 7% to 9.7 million. Earlier, Survivor dipped a tenth to a 2.2 and Criminal Minds rose 11% to a 2.1. CBS finished in second with a 2.0/7.

NBC aired repeats. Except for a Black-ish bloopers show (1.5 rating), ABC did as well.

The season finale of The CW’s The 100 was down a tenth to a 0.4.