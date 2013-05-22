Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Turns In Lowest-Rated Finale
ABC aired the finale of Dancing With the Stars on
Tuesday for a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49, the lowest-rated finale in the
show's history, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour finale was
down 21% from last year's 3.3 rating, but up 44% from last Tuesday.
A special The Bachelor's Funniest Moments drew a 1.2
at 8 p.m. ABC finished the night in second with a 2.1 rating/6 share, but first
in overall viewers with 11.5 million.
NBC won the night with a 2.3/7 in the demo. The Voice
was down 11% from last week to a 3.1 and Grimm's season finale was even
with last week and up 6% from last year's season-ender. An NBC News special Destruction
in Oklahoma drew a 2.0 at 8 p.m.
Fox was in third as So You Think You Can Dance was
even with last Tuesday's premiere with a 1.9.
CBS and The CW aired repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.