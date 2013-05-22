Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Turns In Lowest-Rated Finale

ABC aired the finale of Dancing With the Stars on

Tuesday for a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49, the lowest-rated finale in the

show's history, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour finale was

down 21% from last year's 3.3 rating, but up 44% from last Tuesday.





A special The Bachelor's Funniest Moments drew a 1.2

at 8 p.m. ABC finished the night in second with a 2.1 rating/6 share, but first

in overall viewers with 11.5 million.





NBC won the night with a 2.3/7 in the demo. The Voice

was down 11% from last week to a 3.1 and Grimm's season finale was even

with last week and up 6% from last year's season-ender. An NBC News special Destruction

in Oklahoma drew a 2.0 at 8 p.m.





Fox was in third as So You Think You Can Dance was

even with last Tuesday's premiere with a 1.9.





CBS and The CW aired repeats.



