Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Ties Lowest Premiere

Up against The Voice and the third-to-last episode of How I Met Your Mother, ABC premiered the new season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday.

The show's premiere, which also featured the debut of new cohost Erin Andrews, was down 22% from last spring (which didn't face The Voice) to a 2.5 rating with adults 18-49, tying the show's lowest premiere rating, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The premiere drew 15 million total viewers, which was down about 2 million from last spring.

At 10 p.m., Castle rose 13% from its last episode to a 1.8. ABC finished in second in the demo with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share, but first in total viewers with 13.27 million.

NBC won the night with a 3.6/10. The Voice rose 8% to a 4.0 and The Blacklist improved 4% to a 2.8.

For CBS, How I Met Your Mother was up 7% to a 2.9, but the rest of its lineup fell to—or tied—their series lows. 2 Broke Girls dipped 19% to a 2.1, Mike & Molly was even with last week's low of 1.8, while Mom fell 10% to a 1.8. Intelligence was down 15% to a 1.1. CBS took third with a 1.8/5.

Fox was in fourth with a 1.4/4. Bones dipped 18% to a 1.4, while The Following was down a tenth to a 1.4 as well.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. In its new Monday time slot The Tomorrow People was even with its last episode with a 0.4, which was up two tenths from the time slot last week. Star-Crossed was even with last week's 0.3 rating. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Tomorrow People drew a 0.2 and Star-Crossed garnered a 0.3 rating.