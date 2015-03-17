Primetime Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sinks From Last Spring’s Debut

Dancing With the Stars returned for its spring season on Monday to declines from last year with 14 million total viewers and a 2.0 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The two-hour premiere was down 23% in the demo and shed roughly a million viewers (15.44 million), though it out-drew NBC’s The Voice (12.2 million). Castle returned from three weeks off to a 1.5, down 6% from its last airing. ABC won the night among total viewers but finished second in the demo behind NBC with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share.

NBC led the night with a 2.7/8. The Voice fell 13% to a 3.3, while Night Shift rose two tenths to a 1.5.

For CBS, Mike & Molly was down 10% to a 1.9. The network ended in third with a 1.4/4.

Fox came in fourth with a 0.9/3. The Following was steady with a 1.1.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.5/2. The Originals was up tenth to a 0.6 and Jane the Virgin dipped a tenth to a 0.4.

