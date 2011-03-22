Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere Pushes ABC to Monday Win

ABC's 12th season premiere of Dancing With the

Stars drove the network to win the ratings battle Monday night with an

overall 4.5 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

ratings. The live 2-hour show drew in a total of over 22 million viewers, and was also

the highest rated of the night, earning a 5.1 rating, though it dropped 20% from

last spring's March premiere. Castle jumped 18% from last week to a 3.3.

CBS scored an overall

2.8/8; How I Met Your Mother dipped

15% from last week, earning a 2.9, while Mad

Love gained 10% back from its drop last week to a 2.3.Mike & Molly slipped

12% from its last new episode in February to a 3.0. Hawaii Five-0 increased 4% to

2.9.

Fox came in third

with a 2.6/7, though neither program showed an increase. House dropped 3% to a 3.4, while The Chicago Code earned a 1.9, down from last week.

NBC earned a 1.4/4 rating, faring no better than last week's

series-low sweep. Chuck slipped an even

further 6% to earn a new series low of 1.5; Harry's

Law joined its ranks with a 1.7. The Event remained at its current 1.2 rating.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.2/1 in a night of repeats.