Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere Pushes ABC to Monday Win
ABC's 12th season premiere of Dancing With the
Stars drove the network to win the ratings battle Monday night with an
overall 4.5 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
ratings. The live 2-hour show drew in a total of over 22 million viewers, and was also
the highest rated of the night, earning a 5.1 rating, though it dropped 20% from
last spring's March premiere. Castle jumped 18% from last week to a 3.3.
CBS scored an overall
2.8/8; How I Met Your Mother dipped
15% from last week, earning a 2.9, while Mad
Love gained 10% back from its drop last week to a 2.3.Mike & Molly slipped
12% from its last new episode in February to a 3.0. Hawaii Five-0 increased 4% to
2.9.
Fox came in third
with a 2.6/7, though neither program showed an increase. House dropped 3% to a 3.4, while The Chicago Code earned a 1.9, down from last week.
NBC earned a 1.4/4 rating, faring no better than last week's
series-low sweep. Chuck slipped an even
further 6% to earn a new series low of 1.5; Harry's
Law joined its ranks with a 1.7. The Event remained at its current 1.2 rating.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.2/1 in a night of repeats.
