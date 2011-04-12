Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With The Stars' Leads ABC to Win Monday

ABC was the clear winner in last night's ratings race,

earning an overall 3.9 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

overnight Nielsen numbers. The two-hour Dancing

With the Stars live show garnered a 4.3 rating, down 7% from last week. Castle was the only program across all

networks to show any improvement, jumping 10% to 3.2 from its last original.

Fox was next with an overall 2.5/7, airing new shows after last

week's repeats. House slipped 6% to a

3.2 and The Chicago Code stayed flat at 1.8.

CBS returned to its primetime lineup with a 2.3/6, but each

show faltered. How I Met Your Mother fell

10% from its last original to a season low 2.7. Mad Love slipped 19% to a series low of 1.9, and Mike & Molly, airing in the 9 p.m.

timeslot as opposed to its normal 9:30 p.m., fell 17% to a 2.5 series low. Hawaii Five-0 fared no better, and fell

17% to a 2.4 series low.

NBC came third with a 1.4/4, even with its recast Law & Order: Los Angeles premiering

at 9 p.m. The show tumbled 32% since its last original to score a 1.5. Earlier,

Chuck slipped 13% to a series low of

1.3.

The CW aired all repeats to remain steady at 0.3/1.