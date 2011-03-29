Primetime Ratings: ‘Dancing With The Stars' Leads ABC to Easy Monday Win

ABC

easily won the ratings battle Monday night, beating out mostly repeats

with a 4.5 ratings/13 share in the 18-49 demo. Coming off its 12th

season premiere, Dancing With The Stars followed with another 5.1 for the 8-10 p.m. slot. Castle was also even with last week's 3.3.

CBS managed to come in second, even though it aired mostly repeats. Mad Love, its one original, dropped 9% to a 2.1. The network had an overall 1.9/5.

Fox, airing all repeats, came in third with a 1.3/4.

NBC ranked fourth, despite being the only other network to air all originals. The network's special All Together Now: A Celebration of Service, which featured all four living former presidents scored a 0.9, down 40% from last week's 8 p.m. slot. The Event came in with another 1.2 and Harry's Law slipped further to post a 1.6, a new series low.

Rounding out the evening was The CW which aired repeats for an overall 0.3/1.