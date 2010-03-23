Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With The Stars' Has Record Debut

Dancing With the Stars waltzed up over last year's spring debut leading ABC to a big nightly win. DWTS scored a 6.3/17 (rating/share) with adults 18-49 and 23.89 million total viewers in the overnights between 8p-10 boosting Castle to a win ato 10pm with a 3.6 rating (likely to drop a bit if there was any DWTS overrun). It was the most-watched premiere ever, and second-best premiere ever with adults 18-49.

For the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.