Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale Down From Last Fall
The two-hour finale of Dancing With the Stars was
down 27% from last fall with adults 18-49 to a 3.0 rating on Tuesday, according
to Nielsen overnight numbers. It was, however, up 50% from last week (2.0).
Earlier, the holiday specials How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Shrek
the Halls were down 4% each from the same days last year to a 2.5 and 2.6,
respectively. ABC narrowly won the night with an overall 2.8 rating/7 share.
CBS finished second (but first in total viewers) with a
2.7/7. NCIS was up 17% to a 3.5 and its spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles
improved 4% to a 2.9. Vegas tied its lowest rating of 1.6, falling 11%
from last week.
NBC took third (2.5/7), seeing improvements across the
board. The Voice was up 12% from last Tuesday to a 3.8, Go On
improved 19% to a 2.5 and The New Normal rose 13% to a 1.7. At 10 p.m., Parenthood
drew a 1.8, up 6%.
Fox saw double-digit gains throughout its entire lineup,
although it still finished fourth with a 1.7/5. Raising Hope was up 13%
to a 1.7 while New Girl and The Mindy Project both improved 15%
to a 2.3 and 1.5, respectively. Ben and Kate posted the largest gains,
rising 27% to a 1.4.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. Hart of
Dixie was even with 18-49s with a 0.5 and up a tenth with 18-34s at
0.6. Emily Owens, M.D.was down a tenth in both demos to a
0.3 rating for each.
