Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Down But Still Strong

On a night when CBS was entirely in repeat mode save for a new

episode of Rules of Engagement and FOX aired a

House repeat, ABC easily won the night led by

Dancing With the Stars. Despite the repeats, CBS was

comfortably in second place.

Dancing With the Stars scored a 5.5 rating

with adults 18-49 and 22.56 million viewers between 8p-10p. That's down

from last week when it averaged a 6.3 rating with adults 18-49 and

23.9 million viewers (rose to 6.4 and 24.2 million in the final

numbers).

To read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.