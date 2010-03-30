Trending

Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Down But Still Strong

On a night when CBS was entirely in repeat mode save for a new
episode of Rules of Engagement and FOX aired a
House repeat, ABC easily won the night led by
Dancing With the Stars.  Despite the repeats, CBS was
comfortably in second place.

Dancing With the Stars scored a 5.5 rating
with adults 18-49 and 22.56 million viewers between 8p-10p.  That's down
from last week when it averaged a 6.3 rating with adults 18-49  and
23.9 million viewers (rose to  6.4 and 24.2 million in the final
numbers).
