Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With The Stars' Up As ABC Grabs Monday Win

ABC

was able to capture the Monday ratings crown with a 3.2 rating/8 share

in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. In a night

littered with repeats as networks prepare for the beginning of sweeps

next week, Dancing With the Stars rose 15% for a 4.5 during the 8-9 p.m. slot. Better With You followed with a 2.6, up three tenths from last week's slot.

CBS came in second, despite airing only one new episode, with a 1.9/5. Mad Love was up a tenth for a 2.0.

NBC and Fox tied for third with a 1.2/3 each. The only new broadcast between the two was NBC's The Event and Law and Order: Los Angeles; both were up two tenths to a 1.3.

The CW was the only network to air all new programming, and had a 0.9/2 in the demo. 90210 was up a tenth to a 0.9 and Gossip Girl stayed flat with another 0.8.