Primetime Ratings: ‘Dancing’ Premieres Up

The season premiere of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, which featured a pair of protestors storming the stage for a word with Ryan Lochte, scored a 2.6 in adults 18-49. Last year’s season premiere was a 2.3.

Fully 11.3 million total viewers watched the season 23 premiere, boosting ABC to a 2.2 rating for the night, per Nielsen’s overnights, and an 8 share among viewers 18-49.

ABC’s Monday lineup was preempted in Los Angeles, Washington, Pittsburgh and San Francisco due to football coverage. That inflated ratings on ABC, with more accurate numbers released later Tuesday.

ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid did a 1.4 from 10-11 p.m., up 40%.

NBC had a 1.5/5 for the night, while CBS was at 0.9/3, Fox at 0.7/2 and CW at 0.2/1.

The season finale of American Ninja Warrior on NBC rated a 1.7, up 13%, while Running Wild with Bear Grylls was up 17% to 1.2. Last year’s ANW finale rated a 2.0.

CBS’ Fall Preview rated a 0.9, with repeats before and after.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance finale scored a 0.7 across prime, up 40%.

The CW had repeats of Supergirl.