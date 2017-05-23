Primetime Ratings: ‘Dancing’ Leads ABC to Win

ABC was the top broadcaster on Monday, putting up a 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. Dancing With the Stars did a 1.8, up 29%, as did the premiere of The Bachelorette. The Bachelorette finished with a 2.5 last summer.

NBC scored a 1.6/6, with The Voice ticking up 6% to 1.9, then Running Wild with Bear Grylls a 0.9.

Fox had a 0.9/3 on the night. Gotham grew 11% to 1.0 and Lucifer was a flat 0.8.

CBS weighed in at 0.7/3. Princess Diana: Her Life, Her Death, The Truth did a 0.8 across two hours. The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke special had a 0.7.

The CW was at 0.5/2, with Supergirl climbing 20% to 0.6 and Jane the Virgin up 100% over last week at 0.4. Both were season finales.

Among the Spanish-language players, Univision did a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.