Primetime Ratings: 'Dads,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Improve Upon Timeslots

Fox premiered its new 8 p.m. Tuesday comedy block to decent results, with the Seth MacFarlane-produced Dads drawing a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49 and the Andy Samberg led Brooklyn Nine-Nine registering a 2.5, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

At 8 p.m., Dads' 2.1 matched Fox's previous fall comedy debut Ben & Kate (which aired at 8:30 p.m.) and improved 24% on the premiere of time slot's most recent occupant Raising Hope (1.7). At 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nine-Nine built on its Dads lead in by 19%. Returning comedy New Girl was up a tenth in its third-season premiere to a 2.9, while The Mindy Project (whose premiere was made available online weeks earlier) fell 21% from last year's series debut to a 1.9.

Fox won the night with an overall 2.3 rating/7 share.

NBC was in second with a 2.0/6. Million Second Quiz was up a tenth from Monday to a 1.1, while America's Got Talent rose a tenth as well to a 2.4.

The CW's (0.6/2) Whose Line Is It Anyway? rose a tenth from its last original two weeks ago to a 0.9 while Capture also upticked by a tenth from last week to a 0.5.

ABC aired the movie Iron Man 2 for a 1.2.

CBS aired repeats.