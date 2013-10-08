Primetime Ratings: CW's New Monday Lineup Mostly Even With LastYear
The CW kicked off its first full week of premieres, with its
new Monday lineup premiering mostly even with last year's lineup, finishing
with an overall 0.4 rating/1 share.
At 8 p.m., Hart of Dixie drew a 0.4 rating with 18-49s
and the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, which was down from its Tuesday
premiere last year by 43% (0.7) in both demos. It also matched what 90210 premiered to in that time slot
last year in 18-49s, but down a tenth with 18-34s.
Without the benefit of the highly rated Vampire Diaries as its lead in, Beauty
and the Beast tumbled considerably from its year-ago Thursday premiere. The
sophomore drama also drew a 0.4 rating in both demos, which matched Gossip Girl's premiere in that space
last year with 18-49s, but off by 56% with 18-34s (0.9). It was down 67% from
its premiere last year in both demos (1.2).
The CW's lineup was pre-empted in New York due to NFL football.
NBC again won the night with a 4.1/11. The Blacklist, which received a full-season pickup last week, was
down a tenth from last week to a 3.2, while its lead-in The Voice dipped two tenths to a 4.5.
Fox was in second again with a 2.3/6. Bones was down 14% to a 1.9, while Sleepy Hollow slipped 10% to a 2.7.
After splitting last week, ABC overtook CBS for third with a 2.1/6. Dancing With the Stars rose a tenth to a
2.1, while Castle fell 9% to a 2.0.
CBS' Monday lineup continued to sag, finishing in a fourth-place
1.9/5. We Are Men, 2 Broke Girls and Mom all dipped two tenths each from last week to a 1.8, 2.2 and
2.0, respectively. Hostages shed
another 20% to a 1.2 at 10 p.m.
Leading off the night, How I Met Your
Mother was even with a 2.9.
