Primetime Ratings: CW's 'The 100' Has Strong Debut Out of 'Arrow'

The CW debuted new drama The 100 on Wednesday night to a strong 0.9 rating with adults 18-49 and 2.7 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The premiere of the sci-fi drama built on its lead-in from highly-rated Arrow in both the demo and total viewers. CW said it was its most-watched midseason premiere since Life Unexpected in 2010. Within the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, The 100 held 88% of Arrow's lead in with a 0.7 rating.

The premiere matched what The Tomorrow People debuted in that time slot in October with 18-49s, but topped it among 18-34s and total viewers.

Leading into The 100, Arrow improved 14% with 18-49s to a 0.8 and rose 17% among 18-34s to a 0.8 as well. The CW finished with an overall 0.8 rating/3 share with adults 18-49.

CBS and Fox split for first in the demo with a 2.2/7, though CBS won outright among total viewers with 9.9 million. Survivor dipped 4% to tie its season low of 2.4, while Criminal Minds slipped 4% to a 2.2, tying its series low. CSI was flat with last week's 2.0.

Fox's American Idol dipped two tenths from last week to fall to a series-low 2.2.

NBC took third with a 1.4/4. Revolution fell 8% to a series-low 1.2, while Law & Order: SVU shed 6% to a 1.5. Chicago P.D., which was renewed for a second season Wednesday night, fell 13% to a series-low 1.4.

ABC—which finished in fourth with a 1.1/3—aired only a new Mixology, which fell 20% to a 1.2, its lowest rating in its brief run.