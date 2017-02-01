Primetime Ratings: The CW Shows Grow

After primetime started off with President Trump announcing his pick for Supreme Court justice, NBC went on to win the night at a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Trump was on from 8 p.m. until 8:17 ET.

NBC aired a new episode of The Wall at 9, the game show down 13% to 1.4. A This Is Us repeat followed.

The CW was next at 0.9, as The Flash grew 22% to 1.1 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow lifted 17% to 0.7.

CBS and Fox were both at 0.8/3. CBS had Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials at 0.9 and repeats on either side.

Fox saw The Mick grow 10% to 1.1 and Bones do a flat 0.9.

ABC scored a 0.7/3, with repeats before a new Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fell 14% to 0.6.

Among Spanish-language broadcasters, Univision rated a 0.7/2 while Telemundo weighed in at 0.6/2.