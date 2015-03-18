Primetime Ratings: CW’s ‘iZombie’ Solid in Debut

The CW premiered its first midseason newcomer on Tuesday with the DC Comics-inspired iZombie, which debuted to a solid 0.9 rating with adults 18-49 and 2.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

iZombie – the fifth network series to be mined from a DC Comics property this season – held on to most of its lead in from fellow comic book series The Flash, which returned from a month off to a 1.2, down three tenths from its last episode. iZombie was roughly on par with what Supernatural had been averaging in that timeslot this season.

With some nets airing repeats, The CW came in second on Tuesday with an overall 1.1 rating/3 share.

NBC led the night with a 2.2/7.

One Big Happy premiered to a 1.6 rating and 5.6 million total viewers, roughly on par with what About a Boy drew in that timeslot for its premiere last fall. Undateable returned up 46% from last year’s summer premiere with a 1.9 rating. With a much smaller lead in, Chicago Fire dropped 24% to a 1.6 (but that was up two tenths from the last episode without a lead in from The Voice). Scaled back to one hour on Tuesdays, The Voice was down 14% from last week with a 3.1.

Fox, CBS and ABC all tied with a 1.0/3.

CBS aired repeats.

Despite repeats in the 8 p.m. hour, ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. improved a tenth from last week to a 1.6.

For Fox, Hell’s Kitchen was steady with a 1.3 and The Mindy Project was even as well, despite having a repeat New Girl as its lead in.