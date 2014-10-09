Primetime Ratings: CW’s ‘Arrow’ Up Slightly in Return

A day after premiering The Flash, The CW returned fellow DC Comics-inspired drama Arrow on Wednesday.

The third season debut of Arrow drew a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49, up a tenth from last year, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Arrow rose a tenth in the net’s targeted adults 18-34 demo as well with a 0.9 rating.

Airing a repeat of The Flash’s premiere at 9 p.m., The CW finished with an overall 0.8 rating/3 share.

ABC led the night in the demo with a 2.2/7.

After suffering a sizable dip, freshman comedy black-ish rebounded 8% to post a 2.8 at 9:30 p.m., despite Modern Family being down 8% vs last week with a 3.4. Earlier, The Middle was steady with a 2.0 and The Goldbergs was down a tenth to a 2.2. Nashville also fell a tenth to a 1.5 at 10 p.m.

CBS was second in the demo with a 2.1/7, but first among total viewers with 9.4 million. In its second week, Stalker dipped 15% to a 1.7, but still managed to win its 10 p.m. time period. Earlier, Survivor rose a tenth to a 2.5 while Criminal Minds dipped 15% to a 2.3.

NBC took third on the night with a 1.5/5. Mysteries of Laura lost 13% to a 1.3, while Law & Order dipped a tenth to a 1.7. At 10 p.m., Chicago P.D. held even with another 1.5 rating.

Fox’s Red Band Society continued to shed viewers, falling another 19% to a 0.9, while Hell’s Kitchen was even with last week’s 1.4 rating. Fox ended up in fourth with a 1.1/4.