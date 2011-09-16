Primetime Ratings: CW Premieres 'Secret Circle' to 1.3 inDemo; 'Vampire Diaries' Debut Down 12%

The

CW lineup on Thursday night featured two premieres, giving the network an

overall 1.4 rating/4 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers, good enough for third place among the broadcast networks. The new

witch drama The Secret Circle debuted at 1.3 and a 1.9 in the net's targeted W18-34 demo, matching an all-time high for the 9 p.m. timeslot. At 8 p.m., the third-season premiere of The Vampire Diaries

drew a 1.4, down 12% from last year's premiere, but scored a 2.2 in W18-34 to be the highest-rated program in that demo.

ABC

and CBS split the ratings win with a 1.8/5 each. CBS aired repeats while ABC

aired the two-hour season finale of Wipeout from 8-10 p.m. for a 2.2.

Fox

(1.0/3) and NBC (0.9/3) aired repeats to round out the night.