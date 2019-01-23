Primetime Ratings: Curious Pearson Kids Lead NBC to Win

NBC won big in the Tuesday prime ratings, as This Is Us led the net to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. In second was CBS at 1.0/4.

Ellen’s Game of Games did a 1.6 and This Is Us, with the Pearson siblings paying a visit to their father’s long lost, definitely not deceased brother, scoring a 1.9. New Amsterdam rated a 1.0. All three shows were down a tenth of a point from last week.

On CBS, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition got a 1.2, down 14% from its premiere the night before, and FBI fell 20% to 0.8. NCIS: New Orleans too got a 0.8, which was flat with last week.

ABC did a 0.9/4. The Conners finale went up 15% to a 1.5 and The Kids Are Alright grew 13% for a 0.9. Black-ish rated a level 0.8 and Splitting Up Together lost 14% for a 0.6, before The Rookie posted a flat 0.7.

Fox got a 0.5/2 with a repeat of Lethal Weapon and a new The Gifted at a level 0.5.

The CW also was at 0.5/2 with The Flash at 0.6 and Roswell, New Mexico at 0.4, both shows flat.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.