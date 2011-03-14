Primetime Ratings: 'CSI: Miami,' 'Undercover Boss' Rise to Give CBS Win
CBS succeeded in beating out its fellow networks in the
18-49 demo with an overall 2.5 rating/7 share on Sunday night. CSI:Miami surged 17%
from last week to post a 2.7 in the 10 p.m.
slot. The Amazing Race was down a
tenth to post a 2.6 while Undercover Boss
improved by 7% to 2.9.
NBC came in second with an overall 2.0/6, though every show fell from last
week. America's Next Great Restaurant
dropped 12% from its premiere for a 1.4. Celebrity Apprentice was down a
tenth from last week to a 2.7.
Coming in third was Fox which had a 1.9/6 overall for the demo. The Simpsons
posted a 2.5, down 11% while Bob's Burgers was down 9% to 2.0. After a Family Guy repeat, The Cleveland Show rose 14% for a 2.5.
Rounding out the night was ABC, finishing with a 1.6 /5. Secret Millionaire
dropped 20% to 2.7 from last week's premiere, although earning the highest
ratings across the networks for the 8 p.m.
timeslot.
