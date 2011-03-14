Primetime Ratings: 'CSI: Miami,' 'Undercover Boss' Rise to Give CBS Win

CBS succeeded in beating out its fellow networks in the

18-49 demo with an overall 2.5 rating/7 share on Sunday night. CSI:Miami surged 17%

from last week to post a 2.7 in the 10 p.m.

slot. The Amazing Race was down a

tenth to post a 2.6 while Undercover Boss

improved by 7% to 2.9.





NBC came in second with an overall 2.0/6, though every show fell from last

week. America's Next Great Restaurant

dropped 12% from its premiere for a 1.4. Celebrity Apprentice was down a

tenth from last week to a 2.7.





Coming in third was Fox which had a 1.9/6 overall for the demo. The Simpsons

posted a 2.5, down 11% while Bob's Burgers was down 9% to 2.0. After a Family Guy repeat, The Cleveland Show rose 14% for a 2.5.





Rounding out the night was ABC, finishing with a 1.6 /5. Secret Millionaire

dropped 20% to 2.7 from last week's premiere, although earning the highest

ratings across the networks for the 8 p.m.

timeslot.



