Primetime Ratings: 'CSI: Miami' Slumps in Season Finale as CBS Leads Easter Sunday

CBS led a night mixed with repeats and originals with an

overall 2.3 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. However, overrun of The Masters on the network inflated ratings and will be subject to higher than normal adjustments. A new Amazing Race fell a

tenth to a 2.5, but led all originals for the night. After a repeat of The Good Wife, the season finale of CSI: Miami plummeted 38% from its last new

episode on March 25 to a 1.3.

NBC was a distant second with an overall 1.5/4, but both series

showed improvement. Harry's Law, returning

from a week off, was up 25% to a 1.0. The

Celebrity Apprentice grew 11% to a 2.0.

ABC aired two new episodes of GCB following a repeat of Once

Upon a Time for a third-place 1.4/4.

The 9 p.m. episode of GCB was

down 11% from last week to a 1.7, but the 10 p.m. episode increased two tenths

to match last week at a 1.9.

Fox was in all repeats for an overall 1.3/4.