Primetime Ratings: 'CSI: Miami' Slumps in Season Finale as CBS Leads Easter Sunday
CBS led a night mixed with repeats and originals with an
overall 2.3 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. However, overrun of The Masters on the network inflated ratings and will be subject to higher than normal adjustments. A new Amazing Race fell a
tenth to a 2.5, but led all originals for the night. After a repeat of The Good Wife, the season finale of CSI: Miami plummeted 38% from its last new
episode on March 25 to a 1.3.
NBC was a distant second with an overall 1.5/4, but both series
showed improvement. Harry's Law, returning
from a week off, was up 25% to a 1.0. The
Celebrity Apprentice grew 11% to a 2.0.
ABC aired two new episodes of GCB following a repeat of Once
Upon a Time for a third-place 1.4/4.
The 9 p.m. episode of GCB was
down 11% from last week to a 1.7, but the 10 p.m. episode increased two tenths
to match last week at a 1.9.
Fox was in all repeats for an overall 1.3/4.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.