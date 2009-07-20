Primetime Ratings: Cronkite Special Draws 7.4 Million

CBS News' special honoring the legendary anchorman Walter Cronkite, drew 7.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched program of Sunday primetime.

ABC won the opening 7 p.m. hour with a rerun of America's Funniest Home Videos turning in a 1.3/5. The Cronkite special was next at 1.0/4 and first in viewers with 7.4 million. A rerun of Great American Road Trip on NBC was third at 0.9/4. Fox earned a 0.7/3 for reruns of ‘Til Death (0.6/2) and American Dad (0.8/3). The CW's Valentine, Inc. delivered a 0.2/1.

CBS took first at 8 with Big Brother 11 pulling a 1.8/6 with 5.6 million tuning in. That is up slightly from last week, but still well down from the premiere. Fox moved up to second at 1.6/5 for Simpsons (1.7/6) and King of the Hill (1.5/5) reruns. An Extreme Makeover: Home Edition rerun on ABC delivered a 1.3/4. NBC was next at 1.1/4 with it's miniseries event Merlin. The first hour of the CW's Sunday night movie, The Thomas Crown Affair, earned a 0.4/1.

Fox's 9 p.m. hour was the highest-rated on the night with a 1.9/6 for reruns of Family Guy (1.9/6) and the Simpsons (2.0/6). CBS and NBC tied for second at 1.1/3. CBS programmed a Cold Case rerun while NBC countered with its miniseries event Meteor. A Desperate Housewives repeat on ABC was next at 0.8/2. The CW came in at 0.6/2 for the second hour of the Thomas Crown Affair.

NBC took first at 10 with the second hour of Meteor bringing in a 1.4/4. CBS' Without a Trace (rerun) was next at 1.1/3. A rerun of Brothers & Sisters on ABC was third at 0.6/2.

Fox's 1.4/5 was the winning tally with CBS just behind at 1.3/4. CBS led the night in viewers with 6.3 million. NBC was third at 1.1/4. ABC came in at 1.0/3. The CW finished fifth with a 0.4/1.