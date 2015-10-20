Primetime Ratings: 'Crazy Ex', 'Jane' Rebound in Week 2

A week after their lukewarm series and season premieres, respectively, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin showed more robust ratings on The CW. Crazy Ex scored a 0.4 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, up 33% from last week. Jane the Virgin, one of the darlings of 2014-2015, did a 0.5, up 20% from last week's insipid curtain raiser.

NBC won the night with a 2.7 and 8 share in 18-49, ahead of CBS’ 2.0/6, ABC’s 1.6/5 and Fox’s 1.0/3. The CW tallied a 0.4/1; it simulcast the Monday Night Football game involving the Giants in New York.

Two hours of The Voice averaged a 3.0, down 6% from last Monday, while Blindspot showed a 2.1, representing a troubling 16% drop for the dark drama.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory scored a 3.7, down a tick from a 3.8, while comedy Life in Pieces’ 2.1 was up 10% from the previous airing. Scorpion, with our intrepid crew stuck in a dodgy corner of Kazakhstan, weighed in at 1.8, flat with last week, while NCIS: Los Angeles had a 1.3, up 15%.

On ABC, two hours of Dancing With the Stars saw Bindi Irwin dust off some ‘dirty’ moves, helping the show to a 1.9, up 11%, while Castle’s 1.3 too was up 11%.

Fox’s Gotham scored a 1.3 in 18-49, down 13% from last week, and Minority Report a 0.6, off 17%.