Primetime Ratings: Cowboys-Redskins Sets Ratings Mark for NBC's 'Sunday Night Football'

The final game of the NFL's 2012 season, which saw the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins battle for the NFC East crown, set a new ratings mark for NBC's Sunday Night Football.

In time zone-adjusted metered-market results, NBC's coverage of the game delivered the highest overnights in the seven-year history of the network's Sunday Night Football package, with an 18.3 rating from 8:30-11:30 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen. The rating is the highest for any primetime regular-season game in 15 years (19.6 on Dec. 15, 1997 which was aired by ABC).

Final viewership and ratings numbers will be released Thursday.