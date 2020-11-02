Primetime Ratings: Cowboys-Eagles Leads NBC

NBC won the Sunday ratings race, as it does when Sunday Night Football is on. Cowboys-Eagles ruled the roost for NBC. Its 3.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and 18 share beat Fox’s 2.2/12.

NBC had Football Night in America down 22% to 1.4 and the game a 3.8 from 8 to 11 p.m., up 9% from Seahawks-Cardinals the Sunday before.

Fox had the NFL leading in to The OT at 4.6. The Simpsons got a noisy 2.2 with its annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode and Bless the Harts a 0.9. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy both got a 0.7. The Sunday animated comedy block was back with the MLB post-season done.

ABC and CBS both scored a 0.5/3. On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos got a flat 0.7 and Supermarket Sweep was down 13% to 0.7. Who Wants to be a Millionaire rated a 0.5 and Card Sharks a 0.3, those two level with last week.

On CBS it was 60 Minutes at 0.8, down from the previous week’s 2.4, when it had a football lead in and President Trump and Joe Biden on. Movie Star Trek Beyond rated a 0.4.

Telemundo and Univision both got a 0.3/1. Telemundo had movies Overboard and The Rundown.

On Univision it was Aqui y Ahora up 50% to 0.3 and movie The Impossible. Sal y Pimenta got a flat 0.2.

The CW scored a 0.1/0. Pandora lost a tenth for a 0.0 and led into a Whose Line is it Anyway? repeat.