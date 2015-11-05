Primetime Ratings: Country Tops Hip-Hop, ABC Over Fox

The 49th Annual CMA Awards, spotlighting the best in country music, paced ABC to a 3.8 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 12 share. That leapfrogged Fox, with a 3.0 rating and 9 share, as well as CBS’ 1.6/5, NBC’s 1.4/4 and The CW’s 0.8/3.

CMA Awards ran for three hours. Its 3.8 was off 16% from last year.

Fox’s Rosewood put up a 1.5, flat with its previous airing two weeks before (the World Series ran last Wednesday), then Empire showed a 4.6, down 4% from two weeks ago.

On CBS, Survivor scored a flat 2.0, then Criminal Minds tallied a 1.4, off 13%. Code Black went up 9% with a 1.2.

NBC featured The Mysteries of Laura, up 18% at 1.3, then Law & Order: SVU—featuring a 19 Kids and Counting-esque storyline and funnyman Chris Elliott in a creepy cameo—with a flat 1.5. Chicago P.D. did a 1.4, down 7% from last week’s two-hour episode.

The CW, meanwhile, got a 1.1 from Arrow, up 10%, while Supernatural’s 0.6 tumbled 33%.