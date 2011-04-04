Primetime Ratings: ‘Country Music Awards' Nets CBS Sunday Win

CBS

won the ratings battle on Sunday night, with an overall 2.9 rating/8

share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Its

broadcast of the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards received a 3.3 rating for the 8-11 p.m. slot, up 3% from last year's broadcast.

ABC came in second with a 2.2/6, and saw drop offs for all shows. Secret Millionaire was down 4% to a 2.6, followed by Body of Proof in a special time slot. Proof was down 35% from its Tuesday premiere for a 2.0. Desperate Housewives was down 18% from its last new airing for a 2.8.

NBC came in right behind with a 2.1/6 overall. America's Next Great Restaurant was up 4% to 1.4, and The Celebrity Apprentice followed with a steady 3.0 for the 9-11 p.m. slot.

Fox, except for The Cleveland Show, aired a night of repeats for a 1.8/5 overall. The Cleveland Show was down 15% from its last original for a 2.2.