Primetime Ratings: Country Music Awards Lead ABC to Win

ABC was the big winner in Wednesday prime ratings, riding the CMA Awards to a 3.2 rating on the night in viewers 18-49, and a 12 share. Next up was Fox at 1.5/6.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards, saluting the Country Music Association’s top acts, scored a 3.2 across prime. Last year’s CMA Awards, up against Game 7 of the World Series, did a 2.9. The 2015 awards scored a 3.8. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted in Nashville last night.

Fox had Empire at 1.8, level with its last new airing, and Star down a tenth of a point at 1.2.

CBS did a 1.1/4. Survivor ticked up 7% to 1.6 while SEAL Team and Criminal Minds were both down a tenth of a point from their last fresh airing at 0.9.

NBC was at 0.9/3. The Blacklist grew 13% to 0.9, Law & Order: SVU fell 8% to 1.1 and Chicago P.D. slipped 18% to 0.9.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.4/1. Riverdale dropped 17% to 0.5 and Dynasty rated a flat 0.2.