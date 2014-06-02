Primetime Ratings: ‘Cosmos’ Up for Fox

Fox’s science miniseries Cosmos drew a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 18% from last week’s episode. Cosmos tied ABC’s The Bachelorette as the night’s top-rated broadcast show in the demo. The show's series finale will air June 8. Fox also aired its first episode of the canceled comedy Enlisted since March 8, drawing a 0.4.

Fox and ABC each averaged a 1.0 rating and 3 share to tie for the top spot among broadcasters. The Bachelorette declined 19% from last week to a series low.

NBC came in third at 0.9/3. Canceled dramas Believe (0.9, up 29%) and Crisis (0.8, up 14%) both increased from last week.

CBS finished fourth at 0.6/2. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes was down 31% from its last new episode May 18 at 0.9.