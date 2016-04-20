Primetime Ratings: ‘Containment’ Opens With Promise

NBC snagged top honors in the Tuesday broadcast battle, posting 1.7 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 6 share. Next up was CBS at 1.5/5, The CW at 0.9/3, Fox at 0.8.3 and ABC at 0.7/3.

The Voice led the way for NBC, scoring a 1.8, down 18%, before Chicago Med was up 7% at 1.6 and Chicago Fire up 6% at 1.7.

CBS had NCIS at 1.8, down 10%, while NCIS: New Orleans slipped 6% to 1.6, and Limitless was a flat 1.1.

The CW had The Flash at 1.1, down 15%, while the series premiere of nasty virus drama Containment did a promising 0.6.

On Fox, a double dose of New Girl rated a 0.9 and 0.8, down from last week’s 1.1, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine posted a flat 0.9 and The Grinder a flat 0.6.

Over ABC’s way, a repeat led into The Real O’Neals, down 20% at 0.8, then Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. slipped 10% to 0.9%. Beyond the Tank was off 17% at 0.5.