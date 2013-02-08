Primetime Ratings: 'Community' Returns Up Slightly, Boosts 'Parks' to Season High

NBC returned Community on Thursday for its

much-delayed fourth season premiere, which was up a tenth from last year's fall

debut with a 1.8 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Parks and Recreation, with a slightly stronger lead-in, rose

18% from its last episode two weeks ago to a season-high 2.0 rating. The

Office was even with another 2.1 and 1600Penn fell even

further to a new low of 1.1. Do No Harm fared no better in its second

week, dropping another two tenths to a meager 0.7. For the night, NBC took

fourth place with an overall 1.4 rating/4 share.

CBS won the night with a 3.5/10, with most of its lineup

seeing improvements over last week. The Big Bang Theory was up 13% to a

6.1 and Two and a Half Men rose 5% to a 4.1. Person of Interest

was flat at 3.2 and Elementary improved 5% to a 2.3.

Fox's American Idol fell 9% from last week to a 4.1

(and was again bested by CBS' comedy duo head-to-head, which averaged a 5.1). Glee

improved 5% to a 2.2. Fox took second with a 3.1/9.

ABC's Scandal continued its strong second season,

matching its series-high 2.8 rating, up 4% from last week. Its lead-in Grey's

Anatomy was also up 11% to a 3.1 to put the network in third with a 2.4/7.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2. The Vampire

Diaries was down two tenths both in the net's targeted 18-34 demo -- to a

1.2 -- and the 18-49 demo to a 1.1. Beauty and the Beast fell a tenth in

each to a 0.6 and 0.5, respectively.