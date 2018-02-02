Primetime Ratings: Comedies Pace CBS to Win

Comedy-fueled CBS won a squeaker in the Thursday ratings race, posting a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That just got by the 1.6/6 that ABC rated.

The Big Bang Theory did a 2.8 on CBS and Young Sheldon a 2.3, both shows down a tenth of a point from their last fresh airings. Mom scored a 1.6 and Life in Pieces a 1.2, then SWAT rated a 1.0. Those three were flat.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy at a flat 2.3 while Scandal grew 8% to 1.4, then How to Get Away With Murder did a level 1.0.

Fox was next at 1.3/5. The Four: Battle For Stardom took up Fox’s prime. The singing competition show was up a tenth of a point from last week.

NBC was at 1.0/4. Superstore slipped 8% to a 1.1 while the season finale of The Good Place was a flat 1.1. Will & Grace lost 8% for a 1.2 and the sneak peek of AP Bio did a 0.9, before Chicago Fire lost 9% for a 1.0. AP Bio officially premieres March 1.

The CW scored a 0.5/2, as Supernatural rated a 0.6 and Arrow a 0.4, both shows flat.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.