Primetime Ratings: Comedies Pace CBS to Win

CBS earned top spot in Thursday ratings, with comedy Mom leading to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was ABC at 1.1/5.

Univision did a massive number, as the live awards show Premio Lo Nuestro 2019 led to a 1.0/4.

The Big Bang Theory fell 12% to 2.3 on CBS and Young Sheldon dropped 10% to 1.8. Mom gained 18% to 1.3 and Fam went up 13% to 0.9, before SWAT fell 11% to 0.8.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy up 21% to 1.7 and A Million Little Things up 10% to 1.1, then How to Get Away With Murder dropped 17% to 0.5.

NBC got a 0.9/4. The Titan Games did a 1.1 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine a 0.8, then Will & Grace a 0.7. All three were flat. Law & Order: SVU went north 13% to 0.9.

Fox rated a 0.7/3. Gotham got a 0.6 and The Orville a 0.7, both shows flat.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. A Charmed repeat led into Legacies, which was down 50% to 0.2.