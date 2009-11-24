Primetime Ratings: Comedies Keep CBS on Top Monday

CBS’ hit comedy block, coupled with a first-place showing from reliable drama CSI kept the network a top the Monday night primetime ratings. The 9 p.m. comedy block of Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory averaged a 5.0/12, the highest-rated hour on the night.

Fox led off the night in first with House delivering a 4.5/12. ABC’s Dancing With the Stars was next at 3.8/10 and first in viewers for the entire night with 19.8 million. CBS’ How I Met Your Mother (3.7/10) and Accidentally On Purpose (3.2/8) averaged a 3.4/9. NBC’s Heroes turned in a 2.3/6. The CW delivered a 0.6/2 with a rerun of One Tree Hill.

Two and a Half Men came in at 4.7/12 for CBS at 9, followed by Big Bang Theory at 5.2/13 at 9:30. The third half hour of Dancing With the Stars registered a 4.6/11 and 21.9 million viewers (the top viewer total for a half hour on the night). It was followed by Find My Family, which charted a 2.9/7, giving ABC a 3.7/9 and a first place viewer total of 17.4 million for the hour. Fox was third at 2.7/7 for Lie to Me. NBC’s Trauma came in at 1.6/4. The CW’s Gossip Girl rerun drew a 0.6/1.

CSI: Miami did a 3.7/10 and 13.2 million viewers at 10. ABC’s Castle was next at 2.7/7. NBC’s Jay Leno Show delivered a 1.4/4.

CBS won the night with a 4.0/10, followed by Fox at 3.6/9. ABC was third at 3.4/9 but first in viewers with 15.9 million. NBC delivered a 1.8/5. The CW averaged a 0.6/1.